Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,517.21

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,517.21 ($31.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,524 ($31.42). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,440 ($30.37), with a volume of 100,976 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bellway to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,170 ($27.01) to GBX 2,780 ($34.61) in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Bellway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bellway

Bellway Trading Down 1.5 %

Bellway Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,680.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,519.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,355.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Bellway news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($32.84) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,141.52). Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.