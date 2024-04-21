Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $617.61

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.61 ($7.69) and traded as high as GBX 683 ($8.50). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.45), with a volume of 175,899 shares changing hands.

Bodycote Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 657.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 617.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,508.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 5,111.11%.

Insider Activity at Bodycote

Bodycote Company Profile

In other Bodycote news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £19,590 ($24,386.90). 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

