Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

