Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $355.35

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 355.35 ($4.42) and traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.68). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 372 ($4.63), with a volume of 426,187 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.48) to GBX 460 ($5.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,516.13%.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Amit Bhatia bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,189,094.98). Company insiders own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

