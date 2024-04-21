Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Featured Articles

