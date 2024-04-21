BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,855 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.46% of BWX Technologies worth $102,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

