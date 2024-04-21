Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.10.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $280.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,544 shares of company stock valued at $53,581,207 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

