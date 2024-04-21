Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $88.89 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

