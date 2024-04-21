Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

