Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.