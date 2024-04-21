Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 24,657 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 779.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $114.49 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.