Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 773 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Generac Stock Up 1.3 %

Generac stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

