Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

