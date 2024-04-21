Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.63

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$106.63 and traded as high as C$111.38. Cargojet shares last traded at C$110.86, with a volume of 32,348 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.20.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.6871632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.