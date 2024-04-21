Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.92. 718,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 762,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 108,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

