Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

