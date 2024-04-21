Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 53,166 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 681.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,513 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.78 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

