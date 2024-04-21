China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Stock Down 13.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.