China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
About China Pharma
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.