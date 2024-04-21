China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIFree Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

About China Pharma

(Get Free Report)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.