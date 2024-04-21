Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

