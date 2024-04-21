Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,703 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.75% of Commerce Bancshares worth $51,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

CBSH stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

