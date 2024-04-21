COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at COMPASS Pathways

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.