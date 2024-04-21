Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,409 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.48% of CarMax worth $179,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 31.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

