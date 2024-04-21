Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 169,476 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up about 2.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 5.92% of Gildan Activewear worth $333,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.