Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251,926 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 3.30% of PGT Innovations worth $76,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGTI stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

