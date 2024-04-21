Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,172 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries accounts for 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 7.49% of Winnebago Industries worth $159,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.