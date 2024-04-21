Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,775 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.26% of Omnicom Group worth $215,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

