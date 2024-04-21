Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425,463 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.20% of Allstate worth $73,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Allstate by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $172.96 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

