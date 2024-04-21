Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,485 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.24% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $173,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

