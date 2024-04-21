Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,898 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.30% of Hasbro worth $162,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

