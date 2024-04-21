Cooke & Bieler LP Has $126.22 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.33% of AMETEK worth $126,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AME opened at $177.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average is $164.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

