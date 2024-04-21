Cooke & Bieler LP Has $129.45 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,586 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.98% of Armstrong World Industries worth $129,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.