Cooke & Bieler LP Has $56.78 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.42% of Rush Enterprises worth $56,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.