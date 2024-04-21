Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.89% of Atmos Energy worth $156,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

View Our Latest Report on ATO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.