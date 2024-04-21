Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 342,451 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,451 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.73% of Tecnoglass worth $59,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 269.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGLS

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.