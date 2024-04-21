Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.28% of Air Lease worth $59,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

