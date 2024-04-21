Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 153,508 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,508 shares during the period. Woodward accounts for 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.54% of Woodward worth $207,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,691,000 after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 6.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $91.42 and a one year high of $160.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.22.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

