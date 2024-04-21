Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 1,560,133 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,912,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560,133 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for 2.1% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.36% of Brookfield worth $237,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $775,028,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

