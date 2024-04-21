Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 48,135 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,135 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.06% of Unilever worth $76,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.31 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.