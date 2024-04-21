Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 60,745 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,745 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.56% of Essent Group worth $144,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Essent Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essent Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESNT opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

