Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 65,420 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,420 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.54% of Perrigo worth $110,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,149,000 after purchasing an additional 460,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

