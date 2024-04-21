CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,561.56

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,561.56 ($69.23) and traded as high as GBX 6,264 ($77.98). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,252 ($77.83), with a volume of 771,413 shares trading hands.

CRH Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,484.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,569.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 6,268.22%.

Insider Transactions at CRH

CRH Company Profile

In other CRH news, insider Shaun Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,708 ($108.40) per share, for a total transaction of £87,080 ($108,402.84). Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.