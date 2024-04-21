D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.92.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4,131.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 91,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 276,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

