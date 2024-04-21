Danish J. Qureshi Sells 12,965 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.34.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.14 million. Analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

