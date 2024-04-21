DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

