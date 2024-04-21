Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,058,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 673,631 shares.The stock last traded at $35.87 and had previously closed at $35.69.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

