Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

