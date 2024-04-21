ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENG opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

