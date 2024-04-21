Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

