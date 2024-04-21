Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.50.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.