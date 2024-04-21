Experian’s (EXPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,020 ($50.04) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,394 ($42.25).

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,198 ($39.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,377.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,113.15. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($29.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,530 ($43.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,593.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,943.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Experian

In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.57), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($98,687.41). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

