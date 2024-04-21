Experian’s (EXPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,020 ($50.04) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,394 ($42.25).
Read Our Latest Analysis on Experian
Experian Stock Performance
Experian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,943.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Experian
In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.57), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($98,687.41). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.